A Postal Express truck crash spilled medical supplies into Peshastin Creek near Leavenworth. (Photo: WSP Trooper Brian Moore) (Photo: Javier, Liza)

Washington State Patrol is asking the public to report any packages floating in the Wenatchee River after a Postal Express truck crashed near Leavenworth Saturday morning.

The collision happened around 6:30 a.m. on U.S. 97 about 6 miles southeast of Leavenworth. Most of the truck's cargo was spilled into Peshastin Creek, which flows into the Wenatchee. Most the packages were harmless medical supplies, but some packages could post a risk if unsealed.

As the water levels recede, more packages could become more visible. If you spot a package, please report its location to the Washington State Patrol at 509-662-8090 or the Chelan County Sheriff's Office at 509-663-9911.

For more information about the health risks, contact the Chelan-Douglas Health District's 24-hour response at 509-886-5499.

