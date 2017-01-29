Truck connected to Kitsap triple homicide found with human remains inside

SEABECK -- Kitsap County Sheriff’s detectives located a truck connected with a triple homicide and fire Friday night in Seabeck.

The Brown 2005 Ford F-150 that detectives were searching for was found in the West Sound with human remains inside. Detectives said the remains will be identified by the Kitsap County coroner.

Authorities say the bodies of two men and one woman were found inside a home in the 13400 block of Tenino Drive West, near Lake Tahuyeh and Gold Mountain around 11:30 p.m. Friday.

Investigators went to the home late Friday after a chilling 911 call “that said there has been violence here, people have been injured” Deputy Scott Wilson said.

Detectives are looking for 43-year-old John D. Careaga in connection to the fire. Detectives say Careaga is the owner of the home and father of the family who lives there.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to contact the Kitsap County Sheriff's department.

Copyright 2016 KING