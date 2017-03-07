Troopers targeting tailgaters in emphasis patrol this week

(Credit: Washington State Patrol)

SEATTLE -- Attention tailgaters: State troopers are keeping an extra close eye for you this week.

WSP is holding a tailgating emphasis patrol Tuesday through Thursday.

The patrol said it investigated 9,500 collisions last year caused by drivers following too close.

The fine for tailgating is $136. It goes up to $187 if you caused a crash for following too close.

Troopers remind you to increase your following distance as your speed increases -- especially in wet or foggy weather.

