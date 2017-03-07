KING
Troopers targeting tailgaters in emphasis patrol this week

The Washington State Patrol produced this video explaining why they are looking for drivers who are following too close.

Travis Pittman , KING 8:22 AM. PST March 07, 2017

SEATTLE -- Attention tailgaters: State troopers are keeping an extra close eye for you this week.

WSP is holding a tailgating emphasis patrol Tuesday through Thursday.

The patrol said it investigated 9,500 collisions last year caused by drivers following too close.

The fine for tailgating is $136. It goes up to $187 if you caused a crash for following too close.

Troopers remind you to increase your following distance as your speed increases -- especially in wet or foggy weather.

