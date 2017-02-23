KING
Close
Live Video Giraffe birth at New York zoo
Closings Alert 3 closing alerts
Close

Troopers, deputies help expectant mom on SR 167

KING 8:00 AM. PST February 23, 2017

Washington State Patrol troopers and King County sheriff's deputies had to help an expectant mother who was on her way to the hospital, causing a bit of a traffic jam on State Route 167 in Pacific Thursday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that a Valley Regional Fire crew was able to pick up the mother and take her to the hospital. In the post, he wishes the baby a happy birthday.

Valley Regional Fire officials say the baby was not born on State Route 167. It's unknown at this point if the baby was born in the aid car or if mom made it to the hospital first.

Copyright 2017 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories