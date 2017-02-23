Troopers, deputies help expectant mom on SR 167

Washington State Patrol troopers and King County sheriff's deputies help an expectant mom on SR 167 in Pacific Thursday morning. (Photo: Trooper Rick Johnson)

Washington State Patrol troopers and King County sheriff's deputies had to help an expectant mother who was on her way to the hospital, causing a bit of a traffic jam on State Route 167 in Pacific Thursday morning.

Trooper Rick Johnson tweeted that a Valley Regional Fire crew was able to pick up the mother and take her to the hospital. In the post, he wishes the baby a happy birthday.

GO BABY!! Valley Regional Fire was able to scoop up mom and rush to the hospital! Traffic should be clearing. Happy Birthday Tho!! CP — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 23, 2017

OH BABY! NB SR167 Pacific. Troopers and K C Deputies assisting the birth of a newborn that couldn't wait until the hospital. #bepatient CP pic.twitter.com/CYlk4FM4g9 — Trooper Rick Johnson (@wspd2pio) February 23, 2017

Valley Regional Fire officials say the baby was not born on State Route 167. It's unknown at this point if the baby was born in the aid car or if mom made it to the hospital first.

Copyright 2017 KING