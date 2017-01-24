KING
Close

Treehouse near Seattle's Discovery Park for sale

KING 12:50 PM. PST January 24, 2017

Looking for a unique home? A one-of-a-kind treehouse n Seattle's Discovery Park is on the market.

The one-bedroom, two-level "Levitating Lighthouse" sits on Magnolia's bluffs facing Elliott Bay, amidst trees and rocks. The treehouse boasts breathtaking city, mountain and sounds. 

Inside, there's an observation deck, a kitchen, a bedroom that fits a queen-sized bed, and a water filtration system that converts rainwater into potable water.

According the listing, the treehouse was built and featured on the show "Treehouse Masters" and has been spotlighted in several magazine articles.

If the treehouse is up your alley, it's listed for $475,000.

Copyright 2016 KING


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories