Treehouse near Seattle's Discovery Park for sale

In the market for a new house? This treehouse in Magnolia is for sale in Seattle. (Photo: KING)

Looking for a unique home? A one-of-a-kind treehouse n Seattle's Discovery Park is on the market.

The one-bedroom, two-level "Levitating Lighthouse" sits on Magnolia's bluffs facing Elliott Bay, amidst trees and rocks. The treehouse boasts breathtaking city, mountain and sounds.

Inside, there's an observation deck, a kitchen, a bedroom that fits a queen-sized bed, and a water filtration system that converts rainwater into potable water.

According the listing, the treehouse was built and featured on the show "Treehouse Masters" and has been spotlighted in several magazine articles.

If the treehouse is up your alley, it's listed for $475,000.

