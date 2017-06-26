Travel ban: What does it impact?
For the most part, the partial travel ban will impact people who can't prove they have ties to any one or any business in the U.S. This could include refugees, tourists and business people coming from those targeted countries. However, even local resettle
KING 10:31 PM. PDT June 26, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Air Force member to march in Pride Parade
-
Amazon's stock tops $1,000 for the first time
-
Man attacked near Chambers Bay golf course
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
"100 deadliest days of summer" for young drivers
-
Lost & found: World War II medals
-
Highlights of Seattle Pride Parade
-
Debate over adding colors to Pride flag
-
White House 'confident' travel ban is 'fully lawful'
-
Meet the people of Seattle Pride
More Stories
-
Hantavirus infects fourth Washington resident this yearJun 26, 2017, 3:14 p.m.
-
Is Amazon getting too big?Jun 26, 2017, 9:01 a.m.
-
Sustainable seafood dining program expands nationwideJun 26, 2017, 3:51 p.m.