Train hits car in Tacoma, kills driver

Tacoma police are investigating a fatal crash between a train and car at the intersection of Milwaukee Way and Lincoln Avenue.

The crash occurred around 2:45 a.m. Tuesday morning.

The male driver died at the scene, according to Tacoma Police spokesperson Loretta Cool. He was the only occupant in the vehicle.

Police are diverting traffic to Marshall Avenue. The area is expected to be closed during the morning commute while officials conclude their investigation.

