Amtrak train derails in Steilacoom, no fatalities reported

West Pierce Fire officials say four train cars were off the tracks; none were in the water. (Photo: West Pierce Fire)

An Amtrak train with passengers on board derailed in Chambers Bay/Steilacoom Sunday afternoon.

According to Lakewood police and Pierce County officials, there were no fatalities, only minor injuries.

Passengers were being safely evacuated from the train and transported to the marina area. A Gig Harbor Police Boat Patrol was helping deploy pollution booms, and Lakewood Patrol and Marine Service Unit was at the scene assisting, along with Coast Guard and other crews.

Gig Harbor police tweeted video of the derailed train.

#GigHarbor PD patrol boat assisting at scene of train derailment at Chambers Bay/Steilacoom area. pic.twitter.com/ni4YareJOX — Gig Harbor Police (@GigHarborPolice) July 2, 2017

