Toxic algae a persistent problem at Summit Lake

A lake in Thurston County was eerily quiet this weekend. Summit Lake is usually buzzing with boats this time of year, but a persistent and dangerous bloom of toxic algae has forced everyone out of the water.

Samples taken last week show toxic algae levels in one location one hundred times higher than what the health department considers a health concern.

The Thurston County Public Health Department advises no swimming. People and pets shouldn’t even touch the water.

Aside from recreation, Summit Lake is also a water source for many homeowners, and the health department says it's not safe to drink from the faucet, shower, do laundry, or cook with tap water, even if someone is using a filtration system. Boiling won't help either.

How long will this go on? Health officials say the answer is not clear. Blooms can last one to nine weeks, and the health department says it needs two consecutive clean samples, at least a week apart, before anyone can go back in the water.

For now, the public boat launch is chained shut, and piers around the lake are empty. Many homeowners are using bottled water, while waiting for the next test results.

The next samples are scheduled for Tuesday, and they won't have results until Friday, meaning at a minimum, two more weeks that people won't be able to enjoy the lake or use their taps.

