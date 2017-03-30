Tornado-like event blows over RVs in Monroe

Two RVs were blown over by a localized, tornado-like event in Monroe, Wash., March 30, 2017.

Two RVs in Monroe were tipped onto their sides Thursday after what is being called localized, tornado-like wind damage. There were no immediate reports of injuries.

It happened around 11 a.m. at Speedway RV Center.

Minor damage was also seen outside some nearby homes as items were blown around, including a trampoline that almost ended up in a lake and a canoe that crashed into a fence.

"On our velocity meter, which measures the spin of the atmosphere, you can kind of make out a little distburbance that moved through the Monroe area between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. this morning," said KING 5 Meteorologist Ben Dery. "Not much, but it might be one of those spin-up tornado events. A little bit of rotation is just enough to spin up this disturbance in the area. And that could have certainly caused some of that wind damage."

Dery says one of the things that will determine whether this was a tornado is the damage pattern. If the damage goes in a straight line, it's less likely to be a tornado. The National Weather Service will make the determination.

