Top 5: Facebook posts you liked

Jennifer King, KING 12:57 PM. PST December 29, 2016

2016 was a roller coaster of highs and lows -- and Facebook was there to record the wild ride. Buckle up for a look at the most popular Facebook posts on KING 5 this year, plus the ones that got you talking.

TOP 5: VIDEOS

Alaska Whale Surprise: 

Wild Ferry Ride: 

Crazy Tacoma Flooding: 

Creepy Clown Craze: 

Dog & Fish Romance

TOP 5: WEATHER 

Dramatic Seattle Lightning 

Northern Lights on Mother's Day

Ocean Tornado off Oregon Coast

Supermoon Timelapse Over Seattle

Snowy Seattle at Night

TOP 5: NEWS

Trump Protest in Seattle

Dakota Pipeline

Kingdome Implosion Anniversary

Officer Saves Homecoming 

Santa Grants Dying Wish

TOP 5: ANIMALS 

Puppy & Baby Goat BFFs

Snowy Owl Photobomb

Majestic Whale in Puget Sound

Federal Way Dog & Fish Romance

Alaska Whale Surprise

TOP 5: PHOTOS

Heavenly Mount Rainier 

Tim Durkan Hat Trick: Griffey, Space Needle & SeaFair

Tribal Canoe sails with Ferry and Rainier

Seattle Shines for Seahawks

Magical Leavenworth at Christmas

TOP 5: SPORTS

Sounders Citywide Celebration

Seahawks Link Arms in Solidarity

Simone Biles Shines

Richard Sherman channels Harry Potter

Michael Phelps breaks ancient Olympics record

TOP 5: VIRAL

Seattle Thriller Dance

Boy Gets Adopted for Christmas

Oregon Korean Restaurant Feeds Homeless

No Homework Policy

Teen Saves Cheerleader's Day

