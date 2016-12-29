Top 5: Facebook posts you liked

2016 was a roller coaster of highs and lows -- and Facebook was there to record the wild ride. Buckle up for a look at the most popular Facebook posts on KING 5 this year, plus the ones that got you talking.
TOP 5: VIDEOS
TOP 5: WEATHER
Northern Lights on Mother's Day
Ocean Tornado off Oregon Coast
Supermoon Timelapse Over Seattle
TOP 5: NEWS
Kingdome Implosion Anniversary
TOP 5: ANIMALS
Federal Way Dog & Fish Romance
TOP 5: PHOTOS
Tim Durkan Hat Trick: Griffey, Space Needle & SeaFair
Tribal Canoe sails with Ferry and Rainier
Magical Leavenworth at Christmas
TOP 5: SPORTS
Seahawks Link Arms in Solidarity
Richard Sherman channels Harry Potter
Michael Phelps breaks ancient Olympics record
TOP 5: VIRAL
Boy Gets Adopted for Christmas
Oregon Korean Restaurant Feeds Homeless
