Top 5: Facebook posts you liked

Thumbs up

2016 was a roller coaster of highs and lows -- and Facebook was there to record the wild ride. Buckle up for a look at the most popular Facebook posts on KING 5 this year, plus the ones that got you talking.



If you're viewing this story on the app, click here.

TOP 5: VIDEOS

Alaska Whale Surprise:

Wild Ferry Ride:

Crazy Tacoma Flooding:

Creepy Clown Craze:

Dog & Fish Romance

TOP 5: WEATHER

Dramatic Seattle Lightning

Northern Lights on Mother's Day

Ocean Tornado off Oregon Coast

Supermoon Timelapse Over Seattle

Snowy Seattle at Night

TOP 5: NEWS

Trump Protest in Seattle

Dakota Pipeline

Kingdome Implosion Anniversary

Officer Saves Homecoming

Santa Grants Dying Wish

TOP 5: ANIMALS

Puppy & Baby Goat BFFs

Snowy Owl Photobomb

Majestic Whale in Puget Sound

Federal Way Dog & Fish Romance

Alaska Whale Surprise

TOP 5: PHOTOS

Heavenly Mount Rainier

Tim Durkan Hat Trick: Griffey, Space Needle & SeaFair

Tribal Canoe sails with Ferry and Rainier

Seattle Shines for Seahawks

Magical Leavenworth at Christmas

TOP 5: SPORTS

Sounders Citywide Celebration

Seahawks Link Arms in Solidarity

Simone Biles Shines

Richard Sherman channels Harry Potter

Michael Phelps breaks ancient Olympics record

TOP 5: VIRAL

Seattle Thriller Dance

Boy Gets Adopted for Christmas

Oregon Korean Restaurant Feeds Homeless

No Homework Policy

Teen Saves Cheerleader's Day

Copyright 2016 KING