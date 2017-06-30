Tolls increasing on 520 floating bridge

State Route 520 floating bridge over Lake Washington. (Credit: KING)

The cost is going up for drivers crossing the State Route 520 floating bridge Saturday.

Tolls will increase five percent. During peak times, the increase amounts to an additional 20 cents at peak times to $4.30 with a 'Good to Go' pass.



The free ride is also over for drivers who use the span overnight. It's currently free to drive the bridge between 11 p.m and 5 a.m. The state will now start charging overnight drivers $1.25 with a 'Good to Go' pass.

The price increase raises money to help pay for the new bridge. A final section of the bridge is still under construction on the west side of Lake Washington.

WSDOT says it's still on schedule to have the span fully open to drivers this Summer.

