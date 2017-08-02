Some Hanford workers have tested positive for internal radioactive contamination. (Photo: KING)

A couple of days before the official start of Seafair and things on Lake Washington are already getting heated. That’s H.E.A.T.E.D.: State Parks’ new way to remember how to stay safe while boating.

H is for Hydrate: “Make sure you drink plenty of water,” Sgt. Mark Rorvik said.

King County Sheriff’s Office Marine Patrol says they anticipate more boaters and swimmers due to hotter temperatures. They brought KING 5 along to patrol Lake Washington, so we decided to ask them to take the acronym for a test drive.

“They’re out to have fun: alcohol, marijuana – who knows what else,” Rorvik said, explaining the number of BUIs have dropped from more than 100 during Seafair weekends in past years to 27 last year.

E is for Eat: “You don’t want to be hangry out there.”

“What was A again?” Rorvik asked.

A is for Apply Sunscreen: “With the haze, it doesn’t look like the sun is there, but it’s there and it will burn you. So it’s kind of misleading, the haze,” Rorvik said referring to haze from wildfire smoke wafting from British Columbia.

T is for Take a Break: Getting out of the sun and to a harbor or marina is the easiest way to cool down.

E is for Eyes on the Water: “The reason why we’re contacting you is because your observer was not observing,” Marine Patrol deputies told a group of boaters. But no ticket for this crew, deputies gave them a quick safety inspection.

D (and this one’s a stretch): Do Wear It -- meaning a lifejacket. Many on boats and paddleboards on Wednesday had lifejackets aboard, but were not wearing them.

