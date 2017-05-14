To make up for snow days, school on Saturdays

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Extended interview with Tarra Simmons
-
A first look inside Boeing's tanker factory
-
Parent starts Go Fund Me page to pay off Seattle students' lunch debt
-
NW preps for big quake
-
Owner's dog adopted to another family
-
Missing Lake Stevens woman rescued from cliff
-
A tough conversation: Law enforcement suicide
-
RAW: Dash cam catches plane crash in Mukilteo
-
Son thankful missing mom was found and rescued
-
Fin whale found dead in Commencement Bay
More Stories
-
Son thankful after missing mom found, rescued from…May 14, 2017, 11:43 a.m.
-
U2's 'The Joshua Tree Tour 2017' coming to…May 13, 2017, 11:53 a.m.
-
Arson investigated at Mukilteo elementary schoolMay 14, 2017, 10:19 a.m.