Tired of two different recreation passes? WTA wants your feedback

Washington Trails Association (WTA) is asking for your help to make its recreation pass system easier. All they want you to do is fill out a survey.

A bill passed in 2016, allows for state and federal land agencies to explore the possibility of combining fees, including single passes instead of a separate Northwest Forest Pass and a Discover Pass.

After the survey closes, at the end of August, results will be given to a Steering Committee comprised of WTA, the Ruckelshaus Center, Washington State University, as well as outdoor recreation groups and other land management agencies.

After the results are analyzed, the committee will submit a report over the pass system to the State Legislature. The report is expected by early 2018.

The survey should only take up to 15 minutes, according to WTA.

Click here to take the survey.

For more information about the fees and the project, click here.

