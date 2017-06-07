Tips pour in on 'person of interest' in quadruple murder

Kitsap County detectives were following up on leads Wednesday, people who've contacted the department about a man who was seen in surveillance footage entering Target on Sunday evening, January 15. (Photo: KING)

Detectives say dozens of leads have come in on new surveillance images released in a quadruple homicide case.

The Kitsap County Sheriff's Office posted the video Tuesday night, and it has generated a new buzz over a four-month-old case, especially in the town where the murders happened.

"It's hard to think what happened? Why even?" said Emily Nietupski, who works at the town's pizza parlor.

She knew the murdered family and said it's hard to find anyone here who didn't. Now the town is talking about new surveillance footage of a person of interest.

"I don't know how he's involved," she said. "I've never seen the guy."

But others tell us off camera they have, and they're telling police as well.

"We've had well over 50 tips in the last 12-13 hours," said Detective Lt. Jon VanGesen.

Detectives were following up on those leads Wednesday, people who've contacted the department about a man who was seen in surveillance footage entering Target on Sunday evening January 15. His silver sedan captured on camera leaving the parking lot.

It was 12 days before the murders of 4 family members, Christale Careaga, Johnathan Higgins, Hunter Schaap, and John Careaga.

In Bremerton, the surviving family members keep their parents' taco stand running. No one wanted to comment on camera about who the man might be.

Police will not say how the person of interest is involved, but they believe he did not act alone. They want to know what he did from the night he was at the Target store up to the night of the murders, January 27.

"We're looking for anyone that observed this person's behavior, had communications with this person, conversations, any interaction," said VanGesen.

"To think there is someone who could be still coming around here, someone around here is watching all this happen, and they're going around scott free, that's not right," said Nietupski.

If you have information, contact Detective Jennifer Rice at 360-337-5616, Detective Lissa Gundrum at 360-337-5669, or Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477).

Crime Stoppers of Puget Sound will pay $4,000 for any information that leads to the arrest and charging of persons responsible for the deaths of the Careaga family.

