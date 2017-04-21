Timeline of officer-involved shooting

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Viewer video records shots fired in downtown Seattle
-
Flood hits Marysville, ruins farmer's harvest
-
Seahawks schedule announced
-
Viewer video: Suspect arrested after Seattle police shooting
-
Dashcam: Officer-involved shooting
-
Are you ready for the Starbucks Unicorn Frappuccino?
-
Mayor Murray's life in the 1980s
-
Raw video: Disturbance on American Airlines flight to DFW
-
Chyna Thomas will give others sight through organ donation, family says
-
Complaints about Capitol's landscaping
More Stories
-
Dashcam video released of officer-involved shootingApr 21, 2017, 1:08 p.m.
-
Heading to the Tulip Festival? Here's what you need to knowApr 21, 2017, 8:14 p.m.
-
High-density debate hits small city of ArlingtonApr 21, 2017, 8:27 p.m.