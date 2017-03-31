Tim Eyman sued by state over alleged campaign finance violations

Tim Eyman delivers petitions for Initiative 1185 to the Secretary of State's office on July 6, 2012. (Credit: KING) (Photo: KING)

For those viewing in the app, click here

Washington Attorney General Bob Ferguson announced Friday that his office will file a campaign finance enforcement lawsuit against longtime anti-tax activist Tim Eyman.

The suit stems from an investigation by the Public Disclosure Commission released in September of 2015, that alleged Eyman violated several campaign disclosure laws and profited from signature gathering activities, using some of the money for personal use, according to the PDC investigation.

In the 224 page report, PDC staff allege Eyman funneled money through multiple entities in order to conceal the funds and say they found evidence that he used around $170,000 of the funds for personal living expenses.

The PDC turned the case over to the Attorney General in 2105, recommending that the AG bring a civil suit against Eyman and related entities.

During the initial investigation, an attorney for Eyman told KING 5 that the report omitted and mischaracterized evidence. Eyman also indicated that the investigation was politically motivated.

“It is not a coincidence that an investigation which lay dormant for so long suddenly sprang to life shortly after opponents failed to block a vote on the latest tax initiative,” his attorney said at the time.

Eyman has long been involved in Washington politics as a staunch anti-tax activist, proposing numerous initiatives over the years to limit tax increases.

© 2017 KING-TV