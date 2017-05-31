Tickets for 'Infinity Mirrors' exhibit sell out in one day

By now you may have heard of the wildly popular exhibit Yayoi Kusama: Infinity Mirrors.
The exhibit opens at the Seattle Art Museum June 30. All online tickets sold out in less than 24 hours after going on sale Tuesday.
Many people trying to purchase tickets experienced issues with the SAM's website due to rapid ticket sales and high demand.
SAM posted on their Facebook page late Tuesday night letting people know that a limited number of tickets will be released at the museum on a first-come, first-served basis starting June 30.
The exhibit remains in Seattle until September 10.
Infinity Mirrors previously visited Washington D.C., gathering record crowds.
