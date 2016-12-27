Thurston County sheriff 'made mistake' by not wearing helmet

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza spoke publicly after a serious motorcycle accident nearly killed him this summer.
The crash happened in Montana back in August. Snaza broke his neck, ribs, and collarbone. He lacerated a kidney, punctured a lung and broke his left arm in several places.
His one regret is simple: He wasn't wearing a helmet, which is something that's not required by law in Montana.
"I'm a lucky person to be where I'm at today, " said Sheriff Snaza. "I've been to enough motorcycle collisions in my career to know that it's an important part of riding a motorcycle is wearing a helmet, so I probably made a big mistake in that."
Snaza is now back at work on "office duty."
