Thurston County sheriff 'made mistake' by not wearing helmet

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza (Photo: KING)

Thurston County Sheriff John Snaza spoke publicly after a serious motorcycle accident nearly killed him this summer.



The crash happened in Montana back in August. Snaza broke his neck, ribs, and collarbone. He lacerated a kidney, punctured a lung and broke his left arm in several places.



His one regret is simple: He wasn't wearing a helmet, which is something that's not required by law in Montana.

"I'm a lucky person to be where I'm at today, " said Sheriff Snaza. "I've been to enough motorcycle collisions in my career to know that it's an important part of riding a motorcycle is wearing a helmet, so I probably made a big mistake in that."

Snaza is now back at work on "office duty."

