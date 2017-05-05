Thunderstorm victims practicing patience, being positive

A fallen tree poked holes in Sandy Brentlinger's roof, damaged her stairway and punched through a couch. (Photo: KING)

The dozens of homeowners in Thurston County who suffered damage from falling trees in Thursday’s storm are going to have to be patient.

Tree removal companies have not been able to respond to all the calls for help.

“This was one weird storm,” said Sandy Brentlinger. “First time in 37 years I’ve ever had a tree come down on our house.”

Three pieces of a tree pierced Brentlinger’s rural Thurston County home during Thursday afternoon’s storm. The tree poked holes in her roof, damaged her stairway and punched through a couch.

But she’s staying positive.

“You know what I tell people? No one died,” said Brentlinger.

