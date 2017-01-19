(Photo: Brad Booker)

SEATTLE -- Seattle Police say three people were shot at a Belltown music venue Thursday night.

It happened at The Crocodile, on 2nd Ave in Seattle, around 10:50 p.m.

Witnesses reported hearing multiple shots in the area around the time of the incident.

Seattle Police say the shots came from outside the club, injuring a man on the sidewalk. Bullets also went through the window and injured two women inside. All three victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center for treatment.

The gunman escaped and Seattle Police officers are interviewing witnesses to get a suspect description.

The website for The Crocodile says there was a sold out show tonight.

We will update this story as more information comes in.

