Three main ski resorts offer new season pass

Contrary to popular opinion, ski season is not dead yet (Photo: Crystal Mountain Resort)

Skiers and snowboarders have a new option to hit the slopes at Washington's ski resorts.

The three major resorts teamed up to offer a new 'Cascadia Pass.'

It's a season pass to The Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, and Crystal Mountain.

How does it work? First, you buy an unrestricted season pass to one of the resorts; then you add the Cascadia Pass for $199.

It gets you three unrestricted days at each of the other resorts.

Hurry, you have until March 31 to buy the new pass.

Copyright 2017 KING