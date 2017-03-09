Three main ski resorts offer new season pass

Skiers and snowboarders have a new option to hit the slopes at Washington's ski resorts.
The three major resorts teamed up to offer a new 'Cascadia Pass.'
It's a season pass to The Summit at Snoqualmie, Stevens Pass, and Crystal Mountain.
How does it work? First, you buy an unrestricted season pass to one of the resorts; then you add the Cascadia Pass for $199.
It gets you three unrestricted days at each of the other resorts.
Hurry, you have until March 31 to buy the new pass.
