Three found dead in Lewis County house fire

Fire engines (Photo: KING)

GLENOMA, Wash. -- Three people were found dead in a Lewis County home following a fire Thursday morning.

The Lewis County Sheriff's Office says 911 received a call at 3:23 a.m. about the fire on Frost Creek Road in Glenoma.

Police and firefighters found three bodies inside. Their identities have not been released. The coroner will determine the causes of death.

The cause of the fire has not yet been released.

Copyright 2017 KING