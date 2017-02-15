EPHRATA, Wash. – About 10,000 people were without power in the Grant County area after a reported explosion at Grant County PUD substation.

People in Soap Lake, Quincy and Ephrata were all impacted by the outage. At around 8:00 p.m. Grant County PUD said customers in Quincy and Soap Lake have had their power restored. Crews are still working to restore power to Ephrata. There's no estimation on when power will be restored to Ephrata, though officials did estimate it would take "several hours."

PUD officials said the reported explosion was an arc flash, meaning that there was a fault in the power line. It caused an explosion of light and sparks and multiple fires in the substation yard in Downtown Ephrata at Nat Washington and A Street. They said it last for about 45 seconds and they believe it was due to the weather.

Later, PUD officials said the explosion was caused by equipment failure at one of the substations, specifically the transformer, but they were not sure what caused the equipment failure.

Crews are on scene working to restore power and put out the fires. No injuries were reported.

Officials asked that anyone without power refrain from calling 911 unless they had an emergency. Residents with questions about the power outage can call Grant PUD at 800-216-5226.





