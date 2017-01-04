Thousands can't access unemployment benefits due to system failures

The Washington Employment Security Department is apologizing Wednesday night for setbacks to its new unemployment benefits website.

Communications Director Janelle Guthrie said server issues resulted in degraded service and prevented people from logging into the system to set up accounts and file claims.

At the close of business Wednesday, Guthrie said Washingtonians had filed 42,779 claims out of an expected roughly 60,000.

KING 5 viewers, locked out due to system errors, worried that the trouble might result in late payments which could impact their ability to pay rent and meet other financial obligations.

Guthrie said ESD chose to transition to a new high-tech system this week because the three day weekend would give technical staff more time to implement the necessary changes.

The trouble with the system resulted in more than 750,000 calls for help to claim center staff on Tuesday.

Guthrie said at least 20 people had been hired on a temporary basis, specifically to help with the transition. Support staff has been overwhelmed by the number of calls.

Guthrie said ESD hopes to have the issues resolved by the end of the week and added that claims filed by Friday should not result in delayed payments.

