Thousands 'March for Equality' in Seattle

Seattle's Capitol Hill Pride Festival and March (Photo: Amy Moreno / KING)

Thousands gathered at Seattle's Cal Anderson Park on Sunday for the Seattle Pride March.

Organizers said the event was designed to “elevate LGBTQ people, advocate for our causes and march to show our strength.”



The event took on a somber tone as the country prepares to mark the one-year anniversary of the Pulse Nightclub attack in Orlando where dozens were killed. Before marching several speakers addressed the crowd at the park pushing a message of love and unity.



Jeff Robinson said he came to the event because he’s concerned about the direction the country is headed “I think the current administration is not doing enough.” “It's basically rejecting all the differences that make us so special.”



Robinson admits on the eve of the anniversary of the Orlando shootings, his heart is heavy, “but for the grace of God, that could have been me.”





