Thousands live by water, few have flood insurance

As we approach the rainy season, now may be a good time to look into flood insurance, especially as many parts of the nation are recovering from hurricane damage.

And, it turns out, only a fraction of people who live in floodplains carry flood insurance in King County.

A 2013 study found that about 32,000 people in King County lived within a floodplain, but only 7,200 carried

flood insurance policies in all of King County -- this included both cities and unincorporated areas. Standard policies will not cover flooding.

"It's a tiny fraction of what you're paying compared to your mortgage and other hazard insurance that exists," says Reagan Dunn, King County councilmember and chair of the King County Flood Control District. "I really encourage people if they live in a floodplain to get flood insurance and if they don’t live in a floodplain to think seriously about whether they want to get it or not."

Dunn has advocated for years as the chair of the flood district and has helped secure federal programs in the county that have helped residents pay for flood insurance. The recent program expired at the end of September.

Dunn is also looking at some gaps in existing emergency plans associated with levees in King County. Evacuation and sheltering plans in place also need to be updated, he says, especially in places that would be impacted by a levee breach.

"It’s something we want to take seriously, and the time to think about it is right now--not in January when it’s too late," said Dunn. So the time to think about it right now."

To find out about flood insurance, start at www.floodsmart.gov.

Also, Dunn wants to remind people that they can get flood alerts in 21 different languages by going to the Flood District's website.

