Thieves take packages from porch, but leave behind clue

Surveillance video shows package thieves in Federal Way. But these thieves took something unusual - and left something unusual behind too.

The homeowner shared surveillance video that shows a red SUV backing to the driveway of her home on Dash Point Road earlier this week.

The thieves loaded three large boxes of mattresses into the vehicle and drove off.



But the homeowner says the suspects dropped something - a document with a name, birth date and address in her driveway.

Police are investigating the incident and trying to determine a possible ID.



