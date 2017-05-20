The state of Washington state horse racing

Saturday, Cloud Computing won the Preakness Stakes, so there won’t be a Triple Crown winner this year in horse racing.



The Kentucky Derby winner – Always Dreaming – finished in 8th place.

Crowds at Auburn’s Emerald Downs racetrack watched the race on the infield big screen and monitors.

Ron Crockett, who founded Emerald Downs 22 years ago, said while the sport’s popularity is struggling nationally, the track is doing well.

“Generally been growing each year, up maybe three or four percent a year over the last five years,” he said. “It held together quite well in the state of Washington.”

Crockett said he expected an attendance of about 6,000 Saturday.

Before casinos in the 1990s, horse racing made up 85 percent of all wagering in the state. Now it accounts for only five percent because there’s more competition.

“The other forms of gaming that came out of the woodwork after we had opened here are quite dominant in the state right now,” said Crockett.

