The Sound Podcast - Ep. 8 - ST3 Bill Backlash

SEATTLE - Voters approved the $54 billion light rail expansion last November. Now drivers are complaining their car tab bills have unexpectedly doubled or tripled in some cases.

KING 5 reporter Heather Graf has followed this story the past month. She'll explain Sound Transit’s complicated car tab formula and how she helped exposed a mistake that likely impacts thousands of drivers.

Hosted by Ryan Takeo.

