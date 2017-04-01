KING
The Sound Podcast - Ep. 8 - ST3 Bill Backlash

KING 4:52 AM. PDT April 01, 2017

SEATTLE - Voters approved the $54 billion light rail expansion last November. Now drivers are complaining their car tab bills have unexpectedly doubled or tripled in some cases.

KING 5 reporter Heather Graf has followed this story the past month. She'll explain Sound Transit’s complicated car tab formula and how she helped exposed a mistake that likely impacts thousands of drivers.

Hosted by Ryan Takeo.

