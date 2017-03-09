The Sound Podcast: Clearing 'The Field' and homlessness tax levy

SEATTLE – This week Seattle city crews cleared out "The Field," an unauthorized homeless encampment near Interstate 5. It was supposed to be a temporary fix. It turned into a dangerous, rat-infested campsite.

Police recently arrested two men for sex trafficking young girls. The youngest victim was 13.

The area, at Royal Brougham and Airport Way, is infested with rats. There are also piles of debris and human waste.

Reporter Chris Daniels and host Ryan Takeo break down Seattle mayor’s $275 million property tax levy which would increase the city’s homeless services.

Copyright 2017 KING