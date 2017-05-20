The 'Price is Right' on Day of Hope

(Photo: KING, KING)

SNOHOMISH – More than 2,000 volunteers in Snohomish County tackled more than 80 projects in a two-day community service blitz, which included scrubbing 11 schools, seven city and county parks, and helping seniors and neighbors with disabilities with yard work.

“I feel like I’m a winner on the ‘Price is Right,’ I was just so excited,” Kelli “Coco” Down said.

Dowd was nominated to be a Day of Hope recipient. After struggling to make ends meet financially after changing jobs to work at a daycare, a member of Gold Creek Community church nominated her to receive an oil change for her car.

“It just makes me feel really lucky. And just loved. Like someone really cares,” Dowd said.

Community members nominated dozens of other single moms, seniors and people with disabilities to receive services.

“A lot of our people go into their neighborhoods and find the people who have need that maybe would never come forward,” Pastor Dan Kellogg said.

For the past three years since Day of Hope began, the number of volunteers has doubled each year.



“It's amazing, across religious boundaries, across political boundaries – every boundary kind of smashed. Hindu, Mormons, and other people that maybe we don't all agree but we can all agree to do some good together,” Kellogg said.

Day two of Day of Hope begins Sunday at 11 a.m.

© 2017 KING-TV