The Next Best Podcast is just as tongue-in-cheek as the name implies. Chris Cashman and Chris Daniels take a light-hearted and enteraining pass through some of the more engaging headlines from the week, adding their unique perspective to those stories everyone has been talking about (or should be).

Episode 1: The first one, duh. Chris & Chris warm up the "C&C Podcast Factory" with talk about Marshawn Lynch breaking bicycling, Russell Wilson dealing with death, a sad celebrity confession, the extreme inauguration, Dapper DB Cooper and breakfast pizza?

Episode 2: Origins of an unlikely YouTube star with a side of special sauce. Presidential soundbites galore, the war on a frosty treat, a Librarian mic drop, NBA open house in Seattle, the force behind a Star Wars Rogue One star and a saucy McDonalds promotion.

Episode 3: Professors Guide to Sharknado 5: Chris & Chris cover the "Big Game" and Mariners baseball, the Sonics Arena Saga, a Meteoric surprise and the Seattle man who wants to make his motion picture debut in Sharknado 5.

https://itunes.apple.com/us/podcast/the-next-best-podcast/id1197670224?mt=2

