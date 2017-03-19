KING
Close
Live Video Baby giraffe watch at New York zoo
Weather Alert Flood Warning
Close

The most streamed HBO shows in each state

What are people watching on TV?

Brandon Gray , KCEN 1:20 AM. PDT March 20, 2017

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what people in Washington watching? It may be a surprise. 

Washington and 2 other states are watching "Westworld," a drama set in the future.

Oregon and New York are streaming "Sex and the City" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

Click here to read the full list.

© 2017 KCEN-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories