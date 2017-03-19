The most streamed HBO shows in each state

Emilia Clarke in her role as Daenerys Targaryen fromt the HBO show "Game of Thrones", Photo Date: Oct 7, 2014 Photo: HBO

Frontier Communications paired up with CableTV.com and used Google trends to find out what HBO shows viewers are streaming the most.

So, what people in Washington watching? It may be a surprise.

Washington and 2 other states are watching "Westworld," a drama set in the future.

Oregon and New York are streaming "Sex and the City" while "Game of Thrones" is popular in Alaska and New Hampshire.

Click here to read the full list.

