Government report shows how Washington would rank in "The Hunger Games"

If Washington state were in "The Hunger Games" - which district would it be? The Bureau of Labor Statistics published an in-depth report using national data for mapping.

Washington state ranks favorably, taking first place in three of the 12 districts. The report goes a step further to specify which counties earn top honors in the state. Pacific County, Washington leads the pack in District 4: Fishing. Snohomish Country earns the top spot in District 6: Transportation Manufacturing. And Douglas County takes the lead in District 11: Crops.

Geographic location and employment data were used to determine district placements. Total employment reveals where a lot of worker are within a certain industry or trade of work, and location quotient determines the percentage of workers in that industry or trade of work compared to that industry or occupation nationally. Simply put, the districts of Panem are decided by highest location quotients and occupations related to that district.

Now close your eyes, clear your mind, and imagine you are in the age of post-apocalyptic North America. The United States has collapsed and the nation of Panem has formed. As you prepare for this year’s reaping, this is the speech you hear at the start of the ceremony that will choose your district's tributes. You hope the name called is neither yours or someone you love, the anticipation and fear almost crushing.

Welcome, welcome to this year’s 83rd annual Hunger Games. As tradition is to be kept, each of the 12 districts of Panem will offer one boy and one girl tribute to compete in this nationally televised game. The rules are simple, the end goal achievable. Fight long enough to win the game, or die trying to do so. Remember, every friend is an enemy, and only one can be named victor. Happy Hunger Games to you all, and may the odds be ever in your favor.

Now open your eyes, remember the horror is not reality, and Panem’s dystopian society is but a mere creation crafted by Suzanne Collins, author of The Hunger Games trilogy. Collins never presented a map of where each district would be, leaving it for the reader to decide. So the Bureau of Labor Statistics picked up where Collins left off. Read about "Mapping 'The Hunger Games'" here.

