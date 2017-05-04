KING
Close

The GOP health care bill faces a vote in the US House

Watch live coverage from the KING 5 Assignment Desk

KING 10:28 AM. PDT May 04, 2017

HOUSE HEALTH CARE VOTE -

© 2017 KING-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories