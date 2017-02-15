The enduring life of Trayvon Martin
It's been nearly 5 years since Trayvon Martin was shot and killed by neighborhood watch volunteer George Zimmerman. While the case lead to nation protests and conversations about race and gun laws, for Sybrina Fulton and Tracy Martin, it has always been a
KING 4:26 PM. PST February 15, 2017
TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Families of missing crew praying for miracle
-
RAW: SkyKING over mudslide in West Seattle
-
ICE agents arrest DACA 'Dreamer' near Seattle
-
Squatter camp clean-up divides Monroe neighbors
-
Travelers question Delta profits, as airline divides profits among employees
-
Police involved in Arlington shooting; one person transported
-
Mercer Island sues over losing I-90 ramp
-
Mudslide in West Seattle
-
Wounded Mount Vernon officer returns home
-
Judge rules on protecting homeless belongings
More Stories
-
Mudslide in West Seattle blocks road, knocks out powerFeb 15, 2017, 5:56 a.m.
-
Protests after ICE arrests immigrant 'dreamer' near SeattleFeb 14, 2017, 6:17 p.m.
-
Prisoners in Their Own Land: Warriors and ResistersFeb 15, 2017, 11:03 a.m.