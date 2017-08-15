The drawbacks to publicly shaming white supremacists

"Unite the Right" rally in Charlottesville, Va.

Public shaming Neo-Nazis or the KKK may feel good to the masses, but it also may have unintended and unwanted consequences.

A social media campaign is "outing" people who attended the right-wing rally including a WSU student, who was forced to step down as leader of the school's College Republicans.

With his own Youtube channel and 14,000 Twitter followers, 21-year-old James Allsup of Bothell outed himself as a member of the far right long ago.

"I consider myself to be a paleo conservative. A right wing libertarian," he said in a phone conversation with KING 5 last weekend.

Allsup said he went to Charlottesville, Va. to cover it for his Youtube Channel.

But on Saturday, he became one of a handful of attendees identified in the "YesYoureRacist" Twitter feed, re-tweeted 20,000 times.

In the fallout, both his school and the College Republicans, for which he led the local chapter, acted quickly to distance themselves and denounce the rally.

The next day Allsup tweeted his resignation, saying he "would expedite the pres. transition process."

"I wouldn't call this social justice; it's almost frontier justice. It's very wild west," said Hanson Hosein, UW's director of Communications Leadership Program.

He advises against it.

"That is the beauty of social media, and the challenge is that it gives us an immediate release, but also we do it without thinking. And it reaches the world. It's not like we do it in our neighborhood and we do something bad and gossip. This is actually something that radiates outwards and has exponential impact," Hosein said.

Hosein pointed out that in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombing, Reddit wrongly identified two men as the suspects.

Right or wrong, this type of outing can mean losing face, losing jobs or even friends and family members.

"What happens to them after that might be worst than the cure we somehow enforced on social media. They may become even more disenfranchised to the point they become more extremist," he said.

Allsup has disavowed the KKK and Nazism, but he said this about the social media movement attacking them.

"They're retaliating by trying to ruin peoples lives," said Allsup. "I may completely disagree with Antifa or these other groups. But I think it's reprehensible and sub-human to go after someone or their family because of their political views."

