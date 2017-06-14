The coaches for the Congressional Baseball Teams are reacting to today's shooting

Coaches for the Republican and Democratic Baseball Teams say they will hold their charity game tomorrow as planned, despite today's shooting.

A gunman opened fire on members of congress this morning, who were practicing for that charity baseball game at a park in Alexandria Virginia.

Five people were injured, including Republican majority whip Steve Scalise. Scalise, a representative from Louisiana, is the third-highest ranking House Republican and has around-the-clock Capitol Police detail, who returned fire. President Trump announced that the shooter died of his wounds. NBC has identified the gunman as 66-year-old James Hodgkinson of Illinois. He has died from his wounds.

© 2017 KING-TV