The big climb for Leukemia & Lymphoma Society

This Sunday six thousand people will climb over one thousand three hundred steps--nearly 800 feet into the air--to help fight a rare cancer. It's called the Big Climb and it's the biggest fundraiser of the year for the Leukemia and Lymphoma Society.

KING 6:02 PM. PDT March 23, 2017

