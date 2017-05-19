Thank you for your service! KING 5 Mornings surprises military family

The Douglass Family lives in Puyallup. Chris is stationed at Joint Base Lewis-McChord, pictured with his wife Shelly and their two sons.

Saturday is Armed Forces Day, a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by millions of families and to thank them for their service to our country.

KING 5 Mornings wanted to show how much we appreciate those sacrifices, so we asked our Facebook viewers to nominate one military spouse and family who deserved a little extra recognition! We received dozens of nominations, but this one from Chris Douglass stood out to us:

" My name is Chris Douglass, I am a Technical Sergeant currently serving in the United States Air Force. I have been proudly serving for 14 years, 2 tours to Afghanistan, 1 in Iraq and another in Kuwait. Right now I have 8 days left before I fly home to finally be with my family again after spending the last 12 months without them stationed at Lajes Field which is on an island off the coast of Portugal."

"I would love to recognize my amazing wife Shelly Douglass. I have had the honor of being her husband for the last 11 years. She has given me two beautiful, smart and respectful little boys named Cayley and Dylan. Shelly has been the most supportive, loving, understanding wife a man could ever ask for. "

"I can't Imagine how hard it's been this last 12 months for her by herself with our boys. After I left for Portugal last May She finished her contract with the school she was working at in New Mexico, sold our house, drove herself and our boys all the way to our new duty station JBLM and found us a great house in Puyallup!"

"Shelly is truly the definition of a military spouse! I have not been able to do something amazing for her, and I am flying home on the 20th of this month and she absolutely deserves more than I could ever give her. I love this woman to the moon and back for being the wife, mother and best friend that she is. Please help me give her thanks for all the time I have had to be away, she deserves it. Thank you."

To the Douglass family and all others like them, your commitment to our nation and your sacrifices are truly inspiring to all of us. Thank you for your service!

