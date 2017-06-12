Testimony from Kennedy's initial court hearing

TRENDING VIDEOS
-
Local group fighting to end sex trafficking
-
Praying coach to appear in court Monday
-
Video Shows Rescue of Kala Brown
-
Covington teen's yearbook quote goes viral
-
Local man tackles lunch with KING5 4pm show.
-
Federal Way teen assaulted while walking to bus stop
-
A new antenna could change the world
-
Marysville Police investigate deadly shooting
-
Top Father's Day Flash Sale - The Deal Guy
-
1 killed in Auburn officer-involved shooting
More Stories
-
Evergreen State College president ‘immensely…Jun 12, 2017, 2:42 p.m.
-
Space Needle to undergo $100 million renovationJun 12, 2017, 2:54 p.m.
-
Seattle dad wipes out school lunch debt in state's 3…Jun 12, 2017, 10:31 a.m.