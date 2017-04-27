TEST test TEST test

The Seattle Seahawks and Oakland Raiders are expected to work out a trade deal for retired running back Marshawn Lynch, who has reportedly started the process of being reinstated to the league. NFL.com's Ian Rapoport reports the trade will be contingent on Lynch renegotiating his contract, which is due to pay the 30-year-old $9 million this season.

But in a separate report Thursday from ESPN's Ed Werder, citing a source, Lynch could end up going to a team that trades for Seahawks cornerback Richard Sherman.

When asked to clarify, Werder pointed out that there are some teams that need both a running back and cornerback. Lynch, who retired after the 2014 season, is still under contract with the Seahawks. The team can choose to keep him, release him, or trade him.

Werder points out that the Raiders, Patriots and Packers are among the teams that need help at both positions.

While Werder did not specifically say the two could be traded together as a package, pairing the two could bring about a better deal for the Seahawks. The team likely wants at least a first-round draft pick this year for Sherman. They'd probably get no more than a low-round pick for just Lynch, who is no longer in the team's plans.

The talk about a possible trade has been the biggest story in the NFL the last two weeks. It started with Seahawks general manager John Schneider and head coach Pete Carroll confirming the team has received calls from other teams interested in acquiring Sherman. Then there was an ESPN report, citing an NFL source, that the Seahawks had initiated some trade talks. Then ESPN's Adam Schefter said this week that it was Sherman who initiated the idea of being traded and that the Seahawks were obliging him.

Sherman has two years left on his contract. His cap hit will be $13.6 million in 2017 and $13.2 million in 2018. According to OverTheCap.com, the Seahawks could save $9.2 million against the cap this season and $11 million next season if he is traded.

