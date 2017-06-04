Ten fallen firefighters honored at service

Firefighters and their families gathered on the steps of the capitol building in Olympia, Sunday, for the Washington State Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. They recognized ten people who lost their lives in the line of duty:
Firefighter Stephen Lohr – Seattle Fire Department
Firefighter Wallace F. Goulet – Seattle Fire Department
Captain James Swift – Redmond Fire Department
Firefighter Joshua Milton – Seattle Fire Department
Firefighter William "Bill" Hutto – Puget Sound – Keyport Fire Department
Firefighter Tristan Smith – Seattle Fire Department
Firefighter William S. Whitney – Hanford Fire Department
Firefighter Scott Steed – Seattle Fire Department
Firefighter Charles "Doug" Archer – Spokane County Fire District 8
Firefighter/Paramedic James "Jimmy" Hendryx – Bremerton Fire Department
The International Association of Firefighters 7th District Motorcycle Club traveled to each department that lost a firefighter and picked up memorial ribbons, embroidered with names. They handed the ribbons to families, Sunday, during a ceremony.
