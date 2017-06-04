Ten fallen firefighters honored at service

Families, friends, and firefighters gathered at the Capitol in Olympia to honor a group of first responders who died in the line of duty. (Photo: KING)

Firefighters and their families gathered on the steps of the capitol building in Olympia, Sunday, for the Washington State Fallen Firefighter Memorial Service. They recognized ten people who lost their lives in the line of duty:

Firefighter Stephen Lohr – Seattle Fire Department

Firefighter Wallace F. Goulet – Seattle Fire Department

Captain James Swift – Redmond Fire Department

Firefighter Joshua Milton – Seattle Fire Department

Firefighter William "Bill" Hutto – Puget Sound – Keyport Fire Department

Firefighter Tristan Smith – Seattle Fire Department

Firefighter William S. Whitney – Hanford Fire Department

Firefighter Scott Steed – Seattle Fire Department

Firefighter Charles "Doug" Archer – Spokane County Fire District 8

Firefighter/Paramedic James "Jimmy" Hendryx – Bremerton Fire Department

The International Association of Firefighters 7th District Motorcycle Club traveled to each department that lost a firefighter and picked up memorial ribbons, embroidered with names. They handed the ribbons to families, Sunday, during a ceremony.

© 2017 KING-TV