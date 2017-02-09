Teens adopt new identities, terms to describe gender

Share This Story

BELLEVUE — Like many parents, Julie Isenhart jumps at any opportunity to tell stories about her child.

"The obligatory bare butt photo…. Ballet….Gymnastics.”

She flips through an old photo album that rests on the Sammamish High School freshman’s bed.

"These are all pictures of Emilie—”

“Mom! Name!” the 14-year-old quickly reminds Isenhart to ditch the name Emilie.

“Sorry. M,” she corrects herself, using the single letter her child chooses to be called instead.

It’s not the first time this mom has slipped up since her daughter Emilie Isenhart became her child, M, last year. And remembering to call her teen by the new name isn’t the hardest part.

“The pronouns. That's the hardest part,” the mother sighs.

M does not identify as a girl or a boy, and the teenager prefers gender neutral-pronouns “they and them,” instead of “she’ and “her." The term they use to describe their gender today is "non-binary,” which means not male or female.

But it took a lengthy search for the teen to find the right word.

WATCH: Emile Isenhart's Journey

Emilie Isenhart's journey to find a gender identity that fit.

This teenager's story is not a scenario many adults yet understand. But society’s concept of gender is dramatically changing, especially among youth. It’s a shift from a world where people only identified as either male or female, at least openly. Now, many consider gender a spectrum — independent of genitals — with endless options in between boy and girl.

“For most people, gender is a physical thing that they observe. They don’t think of gender as something that you feel or internalize, ” said Karter Booher, Executive Director at Ingersoll Gender Center in Seattle.

Gender-questioning adolescents and teenagers, like M, are increasingly turning to online communities to find answers about their self-identity and to find new gender labels to describe how they feel. And the ability to ask anonymous questions on some social networks, like Tumblr, give teens a level of comfort to explore who they are.

“The Internet is crucial for these youth. It’s their lifeline. It’s their connection to a world of possibility rather than impossibility. They can meet each other. They can hear shared experiences and shared understandings. It pulls them from feeling really isolated and alone to recognizing hope,” said Aidan Key, a Seattle-based gender specialist.

As a leader of several Washington support groups for transgender kids and their families, Key has a front row seat to how parents are reacting to unfamiliar territory.

“Their child may say ‘I’m not either gender’ or ‘I’m both genders,' and they might have an array of (gender) terms that are very unfamiliar to their parents and partly that’s because the younger generations are creating them as we speak,” Key said. “I don’t download to people here’s all the terminology and here’s what it means. I would rather stick to the core components that everyone seems to be able to wrap their minds around."

Finding the right gender label becomes a hunt for validation for some people who don’t identify with how they were born, experts said.

“It feels incredibly isolating if you don’t have the vocabulary to describe what you’re experiencing. Because for a lot of folks, there’s this idea that what they are experiencing is strange or maybe not right,” Booher said. "There’s this idea that if other people had experienced this before and if it was “normal” than there would be words to use.”

But M's experience of not feeling male or female isn't a new concept, experts said. All that's new is the ability to describe it.

"Non-binary people have existed for centuries. It’s hard to be something if you don’t see it reflected in the world anywhere," Booher said. "Young folks are really lucky today in that they can point to and say my experience is like that. A couple of years ago — or a decade ago — that wasn’t true."

Isenhart said she's glad it is true because she can't imagine where else her then-struggling child would have turned.

Despite the occasional stumble on her child's preferred name and pronouns, this mom said she still has the same talented kid.

"In terms of her gender, I think M is perfect. I think -- they -- are perfect."

