Falling tree kills teen in Snohomish County park

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A teenage girl was struck and killed Friday afternoon by a falling tree in Snohomish County.

Snohomish County Lt. Steve McDonald says she was hiking with another teen in the woods at Meadowdale Beach Park when the tree fell.

Detectives, firefighters, and parks department rangers are working to secure the scene and recover the victim, according to McDonald.

The Medical Examiner is en route.

The park is temporarily closed, according to Snohomish County Parks Director Tom Teigen.