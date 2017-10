A semi-truck struck a teenage boy while turning onto Aurora Avenue North on Wednesday morning. (Photo: KING)

A teen bicyclist was struck by a semi-truck while crossing a crosswalk near Shorewood High School on Wednesday morning.

The semi-truck was turning north onto Aurora Avenue North at North 175th Street in Shoreline when it hit the boy.

The teen, who was wearing a helmet, was taken to Harborview Medical Center with critical injuries.

