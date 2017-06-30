Teen pleads guilty to shooting Mount Vernon police officer

Austin Gonzalez, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to all charges in the shooting of Mount Vernon Police Officer Mike McClaughry. A judge sentenced him to 7 years and 8 months. (Photo: KING)

One of the teens accused in the shooting of a Mount Vernon police officer pleaded guilty to the crime Friday afternoon.

Austin Gonzalez, 16, was one of three people involved in the shooting of Officer Mike McClaughry. Gonzalez testified Friday in court.

McClaughry was critically injured in the shooting December 15, 2016, after responding to a gang-related shooting. McClaughry was completely incapacitated with a gunshot wound to the head; he has slowly recovered from his injuries but remains blind.

Gonzalez, who was charged as an adult, pleaded guilty to all charges. A judge sentenced him to 7 years and 8 months.



