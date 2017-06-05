Teen disappears in glissading accident on Aasgard Pass

0703aasgard_pass (Photo: KING)

A 19-year-old man is presumed dead after disappearing during a glissading accident on Aasgard Pass Sunday afternoon.

Benjamin Gore slipped through a hole in the snow that had been formed by a waterfall of snow melt runoff. The waterfall exits the snow above a large rock and created a hole below the rock.

Five Chelan County Mountain Rescue personnel and the Chelan County Sheriff’s Office accessed the hole Monday using a belay line, but could not locate Gore.

Officials searched as far as was deemed safe, but the amount of snow kept the party from searching beneath the approximately 25 to 30 feet of hard snow pack.

Search and rescue teams may need to wait several weeks before recovering Gore’s body, according to the sheriff’s office.

Aasgard Pass is part of the Enchantments, a popular hiking route in the North Cascades southwest of Leavenworth.

Gore’s family has been notified.

